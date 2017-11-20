NeoCon East 2017 connects commercial interiors community

Philadelphia—With four powerful keynotes, more than 25 CEUs and over 150 exhibitors, NeoCon East treated the East Coast design community to two productive days of programming, networking and products, Nov. 15 and 16. Exhibiting companies gained valuable direct contact with key architects, designers and major corporate and government end users, while attending professionals gained insight and access to the latest ideas and innovations in the industry. Many exhibitors have already reported strong project leads and business opportunities as a result of the 2017 edition.

“Our exhibitors enjoyed a great turn-out of decision makers from top A&D firms and major corporations as well as several federal agencies and representatives from GSA,” said Julie Kohl, vice president of exhibitor sales, NeoCon Shows. “There were high caliber conversations and connections over the last couple of days. This should result directly in competitive advantage for those companies taking part.”

This year’s show underscores the importance of a fall event to engage the commercial interiors community. NeoCon organizers will return with a revamped edition in the fall of 2019. The team is currently working with key stakeholders and partners to assess and design a post-NeoCon/fall-season show that continues to provide a platform to connect the industry while addressing its most current and relevant topics and opportunities. New event details including dates, location and venue will be available in the coming months.