Nomination period for WFCA Gold Standard Awards now open

November 06, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-11-06 at 10.07.46 AMDalton, Ga.—Entries for the 11th annual World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) Gold Standard Awards are now being accepted. Awards are available in two categories including retailers with sales over $10 million and those with sales under $10 million.

The Gold Standard Award is presented each year to WFCA retailer members who exemplify the highest business standards and have created an outstanding retail experience for customers. Retailers in both categories are judged based on: knowledge, customer service, quality of store image and code of conduct. In addition, companies must also be members of the WFCA, have been in business for at least three years and have favorable Better Business Bureau reports.

Following are the three awards for each category:

  • First-place winners: Choice of two-day CFI on-site custom class in carpet seaming or sales training or a one-year WFCA University tuition for online training. (Classes consist of a one-day class that is repeated on a second day to accommodate dealers with multiple locations so they can split their staffs.)
  • Second-place winners: six-month WFCA University tuition.
  • Third-place winners: three-month WFCA University tuition.

To enter, applicants must complete the submission form and present multimedia marketing materials and other documents, all of which will be factored into the review process. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31.

Companies interested in entering or nominating an entrant for the 2018 Gold Standard Awards can visit wfca.org/page/gold-standard-retailer-award for more details. All entry material will be treated as confidential and reviewed only by the judging panel.

The winners will be announced at TISE 2018 in Las Vegas.

