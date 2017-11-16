Back To Homepage

Parterre Flooring Systems names Ralph Grogan chief executive officer

November 16, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-11-16 at 11.00.35 AMWilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems, a privately-held leader in the luxury vinyl tile segment of the flooring industry, has named Ralph Grogan chief executive officer, effective immediately. T. Fred Roche will remain with the company as a member of the board of directors and will maintain an equity interest in the company.

Grogan brings more than 30 years of experience in the flooring industry. He most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Bentley Mills, a premier modular carpet tile, broadloom and area rug manufacturer. At Bentley, Grogan oversaw all aspects of the company’s sales and marketing efforts and led momentous revenue expansion. Previously, he served as vice president of business development and strategy for Antron and chief operating officer of Tandus Flooring.

“I am pleased to join Parterre at an exciting phase in the company’s development,” said Grogan. “I share Parterre’s passion for the growing luxury vinyl tile flooring segment and look forward to working with the talented management team to build on the significant growth and momentum Fred has fostered in his tenure as president and chief executive officer. In my time getting to know Fred and the management team, I have seen that we share a vision for how to take Parterre to the next level.”

Parterre is a portfolio company of Tower Three Partners, a leading operationally-oriented private equity firm that invests in a concentrated portfolio of U.S.-based middle market companies. Tower Three made a controlling investment in Parterre Aug. 22.

Peter Fitzsimmons, Managing Director of Tower Three said, “Ralph is an ideal choice to lead Parterre in the company’s next phase of growth. His extensive experience leading private equity-backed flooring businesses strongly positions him to have an immediate impact expanding Parterre’s national footprint while continuing to deliver long-term value. I also want to thank Fred for his commitment to Parterre since he joined the company in 2000, and I know that he will continue to be an invaluable part of the company in the years to come.”

chief executive officerParterre Flooring SystemsRalph Grogan
