Patcraft’s AdMix Encore honored with Silver Nightingale Award

November 16, 2017
Patcraft Admix Encore 3_lowresCartersville, Ga.—Emulating the look of terrazzo, Patcraft’s newest resilient product, AdMix Encore, has been named a Silver Nightingale Award recipient in recognition for its contribution to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation. AdMix Encore features homogeneous construction and a seamless moisture barrier and is available in 36-inch and 12-inch square tiles and 24 colors.

“AdMix Encore builds on an existing product category for high-demand environments,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president, creative and design, Patcraft. “The broad color line allows for maximum design flexibility for pediatrics, acute care and operating rooms. Colors can be used independently or together and are ideal to enhance the terrazzo style for wayfinding, logos and orientation use within a space.”

Set to launch at the end of 2017, AdMix Encore is ideal for high-demand, heavy traffic areas, such as healthcare facilities. Offering a 2500 psi when installed, the homogeneous solid resin construction allows for scratches, scuffs and stains to be easily buffed. AdMix Encore can be heat welded and/or flash coved, and can be fully and continually immersed in water with no degradation, making it ideal for heavy traffic areas that require large volumes of water for maintenance.

Created using pre-consumer recycled content, Admix Encore features fewer VOCs than linoleum and rubber and is Floorscore certified. Backed by an industry leading lifetime warranty, this beautifully designed, durable product offers performance-driven style.

