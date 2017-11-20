Pergo flooring featured on ‘Food Quest’ television series

Calhoun, Ga.—Celebrities and top chefs on “Food Quest,” an original TV series airing on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, are cooking this season in a fashionable kitchen featuring Pergo laminate flooring.

“We are excited to partner with the Food Network and the Cooking Channel on this project,” said Tina Larson, marketing director for Pergo. “Our laminate flooring has the style and beauty needed for a kitchen being viewed by thousands every week. And the durability of Pergo products can stand up to the action in a kitchen populated for 13 weeks by not only chefs, but also celebrities and busy television production crews.”

Pergo products being used on the set include: Blue Print for the set’s floor and Mediterranean Tile for the set’s backsplash. Blue Print has a concrete look with subtle architectural drawing detail. Mediterranean Tile is a travertine tile style with stamped appliqué for a worn-over-time look inspired by European cafés. Both products feature innovative technology that provides ease of installation and tight-locking joints for added protection.

“Food Quest” first aired on Sept. 23. On each episode, epicurean lifestyle leader Robin Leach and model Kim Alexis travel to visit with the world’s finest chefs. Then the show returns to the Food Quest kitchen studio with chefs like Jason Wilson from Crush in Seattle, Oliver Saucy from Café Maxx and Eduardo Pria of Eduardo de San Angel. In the studio, the chefs share their secrets with their celebrity partners including Hall of Fame basketball player Alonzo Mourning and actors William Forsythe and Al Pacino.

For more information, visit pergo.com.