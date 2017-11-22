Back To Homepage

Pergo, The Home Depot thank military widows with flooring makeovers

November 22, 2017
THDpick5_DC8A2327_JenniferCalhoun, Ga.—In the season of giving, Pergo and The Home Depot have teamed up with the American Widow Project, a national nonprofit supporting military widows, to thank two Atlanta women with flooring makeovers.

Erikka Mitchell, widow of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Omoro Mitchell, used the gift to repay her sister for supporting the family since 2013. She chose Pergo Outlast+ Antique Cherry to replace their worn-out carpet.

“When Omor passed, my sister graciously took us in and used her savings to pay for the services,” Mitchell said. “Home repairs took a backseat while she supported us, so these beautiful floors are an incredible way for my son and me to say, ‘thanks for everything.’”

THD1_DC8A2309Mitchell then paid-it-forward to Kara Gardner, 10 years after U.S. Army Sgt. Freeman Gardner died in Iraq. Since 2007, Gardner has fronted costly home repairs while pursuing her Doctorate.

“Like most military widows, I’ve struggled to make decisions without my husband by my side or his full income,” Gardner said. “I’ve needed new floors for a while, but other things took priority. This is a dream come true—I’m excited to invite guests into my home again.”

Pergo laminate flooring is made from recycled wood and the highest quality materials that are safe for families and pets.

“When thanking our military, it’s important to recognize the service and sacrifice of their families, too,” said Mary Boland, senior manager of brand marketing for Pergo. “It is an honor and a privilege to support these women as they rebuild their lives, and we hope these home makeovers bring added joy to their holidays.”

Press Release

See More

Boa-Franc receives highest honor at the Grand Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada–For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the highest award bestowed by the Quebec government on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

Read More

Holly Beck of Decor8 to speak at Domotex 2018

Hannover, Germany—Domotex is packing even more interior design and lifestyle inspiration into its 2018 show with a guest appearance by Holly Becker, founder of Decor8—a design blog with a global following

Read More

Gerflor USA adds new patterns to Taralay Impression

Chicago—Gerflor is helping bring design dreams to life with a renewal of its resilient printed sheet flooring collection, Taralay Impression. With a totally revamped wood collection, including seven new whimsical patterns,

Read More
