Pergo, The Home Depot thank military widows with flooring makeovers

Calhoun, Ga.—In the season of giving, Pergo and The Home Depot have teamed up with the American Widow Project, a national nonprofit supporting military widows, to thank two Atlanta women with flooring makeovers.

Erikka Mitchell, widow of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Omoro Mitchell, used the gift to repay her sister for supporting the family since 2013. She chose Pergo Outlast+ Antique Cherry to replace their worn-out carpet.

“When Omor passed, my sister graciously took us in and used her savings to pay for the services,” Mitchell said. “Home repairs took a backseat while she supported us, so these beautiful floors are an incredible way for my son and me to say, ‘thanks for everything.’”

Mitchell then paid-it-forward to Kara Gardner, 10 years after U.S. Army Sgt. Freeman Gardner died in Iraq. Since 2007, Gardner has fronted costly home repairs while pursuing her Doctorate.

“Like most military widows, I’ve struggled to make decisions without my husband by my side or his full income,” Gardner said. “I’ve needed new floors for a while, but other things took priority. This is a dream come true—I’m excited to invite guests into my home again.”

Pergo laminate flooring is made from recycled wood and the highest quality materials that are safe for families and pets.

“When thanking our military, it’s important to recognize the service and sacrifice of their families, too,” said Mary Boland, senior manager of brand marketing for Pergo. “It is an honor and a privilege to support these women as they rebuild their lives, and we hope these home makeovers bring added joy to their holidays.”