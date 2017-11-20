QFloors highlights new partnerships, products and features during conference

Cozumel, Mexico—QFloors explored new partnerships, products and features during its 2017 “Dive Deeper” Users Conference, held on the Norwegian Escape, Nov 4-11. The 61 attendees participated in business and software training, collaboration and roundtable discussions during the days at sea.

At the conference Chad Ogden, QFloors president, announced a new partnership with Measure Square. “Partnering together, we’re able to create the strongest combination of estimation and business management software in the flooring industry.”

A great deal of buzz revolved around the new browser-based cloud software product, QPro POS+. Attendees were given a log in and invited to familiarize themselves with it. Ogden explained they would be able to see updates in real time as programmers continue to add to the browser-based cloud software product. The introduction of the new QFloors Mobile Suite was also met with enthusiasm by attendees. With new and better mobile technology, flooring dealers can now take care of everything from A to Z on an iPad or tablet computer, all before stepping away from the customer’s living room.

Trent Ogden, QFloors CFO, provided in-depth business training for attendees. “‘Dive Deeper’ is the perfect theme for this conference,” he explained, “because this is not just a high level “click here to do this” type of software training. We’re not just showing how to access important numbers and reports through QFloors, we’re teaching them how to evaluate and use those numbers to make the very best decisions for their business.”

In forum discussions, QFloors customers Jennifer Schmidt, Greg Besteman and Rex Fabrizio shared their experiences with topics such as utilizing B2B, wisely taking advantage of opportunities to distinguish your company and how using credit card tokenization can be a game changer when it comes to receivables.

The conference concluded with Chad Ogden leading a roundtable discussion on features attendees would most like to see added to the legacy QFloors software.