QFloors, MeasureSquare enter partnership

South Jordan, Utah—QFloors and MeasureSquare have entered into an agreement allowing QFloors the rights to market, sell and support MeasureSquare products. Integration between the products will be more closely aligned as well.

Chad Ogden, QFloors president, announced the aligned relationship during the software company’s Users Conference. “This agreement pairs two of the top software solutions for the floor covering industry in a strategic alliance that will provide a more comprehensive and seamless solution for all types of floor covering dealers—commercial, multi-family, builder and retail.”

With the new partnership, QFloors will now sell and support MeasureSquare products, in addition to its other software packages. MeasureSquare will also continue to sell and support its clients.

“We have had a long-time partnership with QFloors,” said Steven Wang, president of MeasureSquare. “By far they are the most customer-focused software company. Both of our companies are committed to integrating our products seamlessly, which will significantly streamline the measure estimating-to-sales process for flooring dealers.”

Historically, QFloors had taken a fairly neutral position on estimation products. Ogden explained this is because the company wanted to take the time to completely understand all of the solutions available. “We have a very high standard of quality and wanted to feel confident that products we recommended met that criterion,” Ogden said. “We now can say with assurance that we’re bringing to existing and new customers the best technology in the industry, both in estimation and in business management/ERP. In QFloors’ 18-year history, this is the first relationship of this type, and we are excited about the possibilities. By more closely integrating these products and companies together, it will be a win-win for all involved but most particularly for the end user.”

For more information, visit qfloors.com.