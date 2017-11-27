Back To Homepage

Resilient: Suppliers pull curtain back on their variations of WPC/rigid core

November 27, 2017
November 20/27, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 12

By Ken Ryan

There are many conflicting representations of what constitutes WPC (waterproof core, as we call it) and rigid core (solid polymer core) in this explosive resilient subcategory. The nascent Multilayer Flooring Association, which is tasked with setting the standard, recently met and agreed the multilayer flooring category is separated into two primary categories—WPC and SPC. But within those acronyms lie many variations, perhaps subtle differences in constructions or underlayment, and most certainly in marketing terminology.

Several manufacturers illustrated their latest WPC/SPC offerings with diagrams depicting how they are constructed.

Screen Shot 2017-11-27 at 10.24.08 AMScreen Shot 2017-11-27 at 10.24.23 AMScreen Shot 2017-11-27 at 10.24.40 AM

