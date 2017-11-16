Back To Homepage

Schönox names Steve Hobbs regional business manager, technical sales

November 16, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-11-16 at 12.21.05 PMFlorence, Ala.—Steve Hobbs recently joined the HPS Schönox team to serve the Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas areas as a regional business manager, technical sales.

Hobbs has over 40 years of experience in the flooring industry from installations of all flooring materials to selling commercial products to distributors and contractors. He has experience in setting up distribution, advising customers, conducting site inspections and communicating across all industry partners.

“Our ongoing commitment to increase nationwide coverage of sales and operation led us to look for an addition to our team, and we are very fortunate to find someone  of Hobbs’ caliber to fulfill this role,” said Dave Lepird Sr., vice president of sales, North America. “His wealth of experience in the floor industry makes him an important addition to HPS Schönox. Using his technical approach, he can educate many people about our products and their advantages. I’m confident that Hobbs will play a key role in providing exceptional service and high-quality solutions for our clients.”

flooringFloorsregional business managerSchonoxtechnical sales
