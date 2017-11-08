Stanton Carpet acquires Hibernia Woolen Mills

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has acquired substantially all assets of Hibernia Woolen Mills. Hibernia serves the high-end residential market with well-styled, decorative tufted wool carpets. Steve Bric, president of Hibernia Woolen Mills will join Stanton on a long-term consulting basis for product development and continuing to help manage the Hibernia sales team.

“We look forward to working with Steve and building on Hibernia’s specialty tufted wool product portfolio,” said Jonathon Cohen, CEO and president, Stanton Carpet.

This new relationship will allow Hibernia to flourish through Stanton’s resources while offering customers more unique products for the decorative tufted wool residential market. Stanton will assume all operational responsibilities and re-locate the inventory to Stanton’s new 227,000 square foot distribution, customer service and fabrication center in Calhoun, Ga. The Hibernia products will continue to be sold through its existing network of sales agents.

Stanton’s internal team will assume Hibernia accounts starting Nov. 13. The company will also resume shipments from Stanton’s Calhoun, Ga. location at that time.

All orders shipped prior to Nov. 6 belong to Hibernia. Any orders originally placed with Hibernia that did not ship prior to end of business Nov. 3 will be assumed by Stanton. All orders (whether open or new) shipped Nov. 6 or later will be billed and payable to Stanton.