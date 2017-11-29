Back To Homepage

Stulpin named chief creative officer for Tarkett N.A.

November 29, 2017
TarkettSolon, Ohio—Tarkett has promoted Chris Stulpin to chief creative officer for Tarkett North America. In this newly created role, Stulpin will lead design, marketing communications, product management and marketing project management functions.

Stulpin joined Tarkett in March 2015 as senior vice president of design. During this time, he has helped define market needs and the future of flooring products, including the development of Collections Infinies, Tarkett’s introduction of technologically advanced digitally printed LVT.

“Chris’ creative vision is boundless, and his enthusiasm for the Tarkett brand is contagious,” said Glen Morrison, CEO for Tarkett. “His work with our design team and the greater design community has enhanced our design capabilities, and I’m looking forward to seeing how much more he and his teams can accomplish with him in this new role.”

Prior to joining Tarkett nearly three years ago, Stulpin worked within Mohawk’s design group for 12 years, as well as in marketing positions with Bentley Mills and Interface. He has also served as a marketing consultant within the flooring industry and for Barney’s New York and Giorgio Armani.

“Unifying our talented design, brand marketing and product management teams through this new role will strengthen our creativity and help establish an enhanced vision of what we can accomplish together,” said Stulpin. “I’ve worked closely with each of these teams through my Tarkett tenure, and this signals the evolution of how our teams can do more and be better together. We have so much creative horsepower at Tarkett, and I’m looking forward to harnessing it in this new role so Tarkett can deliver an even better experience and more highly innovative products.”

