Vosburgh joins Tarkett as VP of commercial resilient sales

November 02, 2017
IMG_00042Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has appointed Steve Vosburgh vice president of commercial resilient sales for Tarkett North America. In his new role, Vosburgh will be responsible for overall leadership of the commercial resilient sales business and strategy.

Vosburgh has focused his professional career in sales of products designed for the built environment, with nearly 30 years of experience in textiles, wallcoverings and commercial flooring. He held leadership positions at Designtex and Mohawk prior to joining Tarkett.

“Steve’s experience in the industry and his vast understanding of business strategy will be an asset to our sales team,” said Jeff Fenwick, president of resilient, Tarkett North America. “His approach to customer relationships meshes well with Tarkett’s values, and we’re pleased to welcome him to Tarkett.”

Vosburgh holds a Master of Science in organizational development and leadership from Saint Joseph’s University, and he earned two bachelor’s degrees from Monmouth College.

To learn more about the company, visit tarkettna.com.

