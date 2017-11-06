Wagner Meters, Sitefotos partner to benefit flooring professionals

Rogue River, Ore.—Wagner Meters and Sitefotos have partnered to enable the integration of Sitefotos’ photo documentation app with Wagner’s Rapid RH Bluetooth Smart Reader.

This partnership allows flooring contractors and other users of the Sitefotos app to read Rapid RH data via Bluetooth and automatically upload the readings to the user’s account in the cloud. The moisture readings, along with any photos, are tagged to the location and project. They are then time stamped and stored on the cloud for easy and quick retrieval by the project personnel.

Since 2005, the Rapid RH system has been providing flooring professionals with fast, accurate and reliable moisture testing of concrete floor slabs before installation of finished floor products. Now the cutting-edge technology of the Rapid RH can be paired with convenient, digital photo documentation at each jobsite.

“The idea for our partnership started when the developer of Sitefotos noticed many of his customers were taking photos of the digital readings from our Rapid RH Smart Sensors, which measure RH and temperature in concrete,” said Jason Spangler, Wagner Meters’ flooring division sales manager. “After he approached us about integrating his app with the Rapid RH, we soon saw how this could better serve not only our mutual customers, but future customers as well.”