Back To Homepage

Wagner Meters, Sitefotos partner to benefit flooring professionals

November 06, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

meterRogue River, Ore.—Wagner Meters and Sitefotos have partnered to enable the integration of Sitefotos’ photo documentation app with Wagner’s Rapid RH Bluetooth Smart Reader.

This partnership allows flooring contractors and other users of the Sitefotos app to read Rapid RH data via Bluetooth and automatically upload the readings to the user’s account in the cloud. The moisture readings, along with any photos, are tagged to the location and project. They are then time stamped and stored on the cloud for easy and quick retrieval by the project personnel.

Since 2005, the Rapid RH system has been providing flooring professionals with fast, accurate and reliable moisture testing of concrete floor slabs before installation of finished floor products. Now the cutting-edge technology of the Rapid RH can be paired with convenient, digital photo documentation at each jobsite.

“The idea for our partnership started when the developer of Sitefotos noticed many of his customers were taking photos of the digital readings from our Rapid RH Smart Sensors, which measure RH and temperature in concrete,” said Jason Spangler, Wagner Meters’ flooring division sales manager. “After he approached us about integrating his app with the Rapid RH, we soon saw how this could better serve not only our mutual customers, but future customers as well.”

Tags
flooringinstallationmoisture meterspartnershipSitefotosWagner Meters
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk receives three Phoenix Awards of Excellence

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently recognized with three 2017 Phoenix Awards of Excellence by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for its public relations campaigns focused

Read More

Crossville Bohemia collection empowers boho-chic style

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has launched Bohemia, the brand’s latest porcelain tile collection. Taking inspiration from the history and spirit of nomadic cultures, the line offers unconventional takes on texture and color.

Read More

Mohawk ‘All In’ at Greenbuild with residential, commercial products

Calhoun, Ga.—For the first time at Greenbuild, Mohawk Industries’ residential and commercial divisions will share the spotlight to show that Mohawk is “all in” when it comes to sustainable flooring.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close