Armstrong donates sheet vinyl for hurricane relief

Lancaster, Pa.—Lancaster-based Armstrong Flooring is donating 270,000 square feet of flooring through Good360, a nonprofit that matches product donations with community organizations, many of which are engaged in disaster recovery this holiday season and throughout 2018. Employees at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster distribution center loaded two tractor-trailers with rolls of vinyl sheet flooring being donated to help with the rebuilding efforts in areas of the country that were devastated by hurricanes this year.