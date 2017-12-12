Back To Homepage

Armstrong unveils enhancements to flagship residential website

December 12, 2017
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has launched key enhancements to its website with new and improved features to help guide homeowners through all stages of the buying journey—getting started, inspiration and ideas, product information, installation and where to buy.

“We’ve worked over the past year to create a more visual and inspirational online shopping experience, developing new content and tools to increase engagement with the homeowner,” said Ebeth Pitman, director of brand marketing. “We’re helping to drive consumers primed to purchase Armstrong Flooring products to aligned retailers. There is so much clutter in the marketplace and competition for mindshare that having a strong online experience, coupled with a trusted name like ours, helps people make decisions and feel confident that they have made the right purchase.”

Armstrong Flooring’s search and navigation functions provide a more engaging user experience with detailed product information, imagery and social media functions.

What’s new to the site:

  • Inspiration – New educational articles and photo galleries categorized by room type
  • Where to Start – A dedicated Q&A page filled with customers’ top flooring questions and answers to help them get better informed and begin browsing products
  • What’s New – A new page featuring all of the newest flooring products and collections, including new Paragon Solid Hardwood with Diamond 10 Technology and new styles in Alterna engineered tile

What has been improved:

  • Floor Finder – New Floor Finder results include a recommended Featured Collection, plus three or four other recommended collections based on consumer survey responses.
  • Find A Store – It will now be easier than ever for users to find a store; a user’s zip code will default to their IP address, driving customers to their closest retailer faster.
  • Co-Branded Landing Pages -Redesigned landing pages for aligned retailers incorporate new content for top searched product categories: hardwood, vinyl and engineered stone with the addition of a promotional section to feature campaigns and sales.

“Delivering the ultimate user-friendly experience and enhancing our strong online presence remains a key initiative,” Pitman said. “Our creative and technical teams collaborated to develop a digital experience centered on how consumers research floor covering and engage with technology. Ultimately the goal is to aid the consumer, and increase sales and profitability for us and our retail customers.”

