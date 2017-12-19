Aspecta by Metroflor partners with Spartan Surfaces

Norwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor has appointed Spartan Surfaces as its new distributor for New York City and Long Island, Washington, D.C., and the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states, effective Jan. 1.

The Bel Air, Maryland–based sales and consulting group is well positioned to represent the flagship Aspecta contract LVT brand, said Paul Eanes, vice president of sales, Metroflor. “Spartan Surfaces’ unique business model places heavy focus on the contract market, ideally suiting them to carry the Aspecta brand,” Eanes said. “Selling and specifying Aspecta requires a highly technical, commercially focused sales organization, and that is exactly what we have in Spartan Surfaces. To team up with such a powerful distributor-partner is a big win for both companies.”

Kevin Jablon, Spartan Surfaces president, sees many cultural similarities between Spartan and Aspecta by Metroflor.

“Our core values are the same: hard work and integrity. Employees come first and everyone has a voice,” Jablon said. “We look forward to embracing Aspecta into what we call the Spartan Experience: driven by passionate people building longstanding relationships through a collaborative approach, leading with innovative flooring designs and creating successful experiences in everything we do.”