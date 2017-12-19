B.R. Funsten: Single-source solutions provider

Back To Homepage

December 19, 2017
December 18/25, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 14

The following is the 12th installment in a series highlighting the 14 distributors that constitute Bravo Services, a group comprising many of the top flooring wholesalers in the country. Here we focus on B.R. Funsten.

 

Founded in San Francisco in 1956 by Benjamin Reed Funsten, The B.R. Funsten & Co. has successfully grown into one of the largest flooring wholesalers in the nation. The Manteca, Calif.-based flooring wholesaler is the parent company of the Tom Duffy Co. and Commercial Solutions; together the group provides the most comprehensive group of products and services across all flooring channels throughout California, Nevada and Arizona.

B.R. Funsten started primarily as the Armstrong distributor for northern California and northern Nevada, and Armstrong remains its premier supplier. Then, 20 years ago, Funsten purchased the Tom Duffy Co., a flooring installation supplies operation. Since then the wholesaler has expanded throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona with 28 branches.

According to Anne Funsten, president, B.R. Funsten’s competitive advantage stems from the depth and breadth of its diversified portfolio, which has expanded over the years to encompass all aspects of flooring. “Whether you are tearing up an old floor, prepping to install a new floor or selecting your finished floor, we have a solution for you. We work with the best manufacturers from all aspects of the flooring industry—Armstrong, Roppe, Ardex, Burke, Diamatic, Bostic and Mapei. We are a single-source supplier for the retailers.”

Going above and beyond
As with any industry, a big challenge is staying on the cutting edge of technology. B.R. Funsten made the decision to convert its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) capabilities to Kerridge Commercial Solution’s K8 distribution management system. K8 provides automation that ensures distributors can maximize their warehouse efficiency without compromising accuracy. The software automates processes such as goods receipt, replenishment, stock movement and stock counts.

Nuts & bolts
Geographic coverage: California, Arizona and Nevada
Brands: Ardex, Armstrong, Bostic, Burke, HF Design, Independence Hardwood, Kahrs, Mapei, Quick-Step, Roppe, Schluter, Sika, TEC, The Mission Collection,  USG, XL Brands

 

For more information on B.R. Funsten, call 800.479.5671 or visit brfunsten.com. For more information on Bravo Services, contact John Carney at 214.215.2880 or visit bravoservices.com.

 

