Bostik introduces Pro Rewards contractor loyalty program

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has created an incentive program specifically tailored for installation professionals. Bostik Pro Rewards offers contractors the opportunity to earn reward points which ultimately may be redeemed for thousands of brand name items, travel rewards and much more, all while growing their respective businesses.

“Bostik offers specialty installation products and systems for any flooring project, commercial or residential,” said Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “We want our contractor partners to work with the most high-performance, professional materials. And, for doing so, we want them to be rewarded.”

To join Bostik Pro Rewards, visit: awardlink.com/Bostik. Online prompts will take visitors through this simple registration process. Ultimately, once registered, all members’ purchases will automatically be deposited into the member’s individual account, from which awards may be redeemed just as easily.