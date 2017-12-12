Back To Homepage

Cali Bamboo names Jackson president

December 12, 2017
San Diego—Cali Bamboo has named Doug Jackson president of the company. Jackson, an industry veteran, draws from over 20 years in the flooring business, most recently as the vice president of sales and marketing for Tuftex, the premier carpet brand of Shaw Industries.

This appointment marks the successful conclusion of a deliberate leadership transition process.

Over the last few years of the company’s rapid market share growth, Cali Bamboo’s board of directors has worked in close coordination with Jeff Goldberg, founder and CEO, and Tanner Haigwood, co-founder and executive vice president, to build out a leadership team with the experience to effectively manage Cali’s increased scale and sustain its growth trajectory. As part of this planned transition, Goldberg and Haigwood will become strategic advisors to the company and maintain their roles as members of the company’s board of directors.

Jackson joined Cali Bamboo as its chief revenue officer in August 2017, working to leverage the company’s unique omnichannel platform and authentic brand to drive accelerated growth and foster stronger relationships with dealer partners. His new role, which was effective Nov. 22, comes as the company prepares for its next phase of expansion, having increased revenue by 80% in 2016 and landed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for the ninth consecutive year.

“The timing for this transition could not be better, as Cali Bamboo is thriving in every way,” said Goldberg. “We are proud to have built a pioneering direct-to-consumer business and one of the fastest-growing branded green building product companies in the country. We are confident that Doug and the Cali Bamboo leadership team will sustain and build upon the company’s legacy of success.”

