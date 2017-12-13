Back To Homepage

Carpet One Floor & Home stores install flooring for injured veterans

December 13, 2017
Warren’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Amherst, N.Y., and Floors Inc. Carpet One Floor & Home in South Lake, Texas, recently installed flooring in two new smart homes for injured American veterans.

USMC CPL Mark O’Brien, along with his wife and two children, moved into their donated smart home this past fall. In late November, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, USMC SSGT Marcus Burleson and his family were likewise presented with a custom-built smart home.

CPL O’Brien, now a resident of East Aurora, N.Y., was severely injured in 2004, after a rocket propelled grenade struck his Humvee during a combat mission in Iraq. He sustained a traumatic brain injury and lost both his right arm and his right leg.

Warren’s Carpet One Floor & Home donated the flooring installation throughout the O’Brien home, while both Madison Carpet One and Tontine Carpet One provided assistance.

SSGT Burleson, now a resident of Dublin, Texas, was severely injured by an IED while serving in Afghanistan—his third deployment—in late 2011. He lost both arms in the explosion and sustained a broken neck, multiple broken bones, and the loss of vision in his left eye.

Floors Inc. Carpet One Floor & Home donated the flooring installation throughout the Burleson home.

“This is a season when many of us pause and reflect on all we are thankful for,” said Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “During this time of giving, we’re especially honored to show our gratitude by helping provide smart homes for some of the selfless individuals who gave so much of themselves.”

Since 2014, Carpet One Floor & Home has been a proud partner of Building for America’s Bravest, a program of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The national floor covering cooperative has assisted in the completion of several dozen smart homes, all provided at no charge to veterans who’ve sustained life-altering injuries in the line of duty.

