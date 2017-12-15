Chameleon Power debuts next-gen software at NAHB International Builders’ show

Novi, Mich.—Chameleon Power, a leader in photorealistic visualization technology in 2D, 3D, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, will debut the next generation of its comprehensive set of software applications for home builders at the NAHB International Builders’ Show in January (Booth #W7271). This suite of tools helps builders to market their homes more effectively, and assists home buyers through the entire design and selection process.

Chameleon Power builder’s software includes:

Lead Generation Tool – a photorealistic visualizer that helps buyers to find and decorate available homes in a community. Buyers can save and share their designs, generating leads for the sales center/team.

Kitchen & Bath Visualizer – online tools that allow buyers to view and select materials in standard room scenes, and in their own home during the selection process.

Virtual Reality (VR) – a VR toolkit to help home buyers with selections and design with a 3D model of their homes in a fully immersive environment. Reduces the need for model building, lowering the cost of developing communities.

Digital Selections Guide – a web-based tool that allows the buyer to select and organize home options and upgrades. The guide is accessible by both the builder and buyer in real time.

Augmented Reality (AR) Lot Selection– a mobile app that allows buyers to view and select model homes on available lots in a development.

All applications are built on Chameleon Power’s proprietary asset management system and visualization engine. In combination, this software platform will manage and configure a nearly infinite amount of product and image data, and allow it to be leveraged through Chameleon Power visualizers in 2D, 3D, VR and AR viewing environments.

For additional details, contact Chameleon Power at info@chameleonpower.com.