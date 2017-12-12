Back To Homepage

Domotex asia/Chinafloor brings back popular features

December 12, 2017
Shanghai, China—To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Domotex asia/Chinafloor, show organizers will reintroduce the widely popular InnovAction Flooring Campaign, Materia and cadex educational conferences.

“InnovAction is a snapshot of the flooring industry’s future, and our goal is to highlight the importance of this,” said Kostas Chatzigiannis, InnovAction architect. “The human brain is naturally wired to fix attention on images and structures that stand out from everyday surroundings. With this idea in mind, we are building these custom areas because exhibitors are counting on our support to strengthen the promotion of their new concepts.”

The InnovAction Flooring Campaign and high-profile displays will be in three locations throughout the exhibition with the purpose of unveiling future, market-leading products in carpet, wood and resilient flooring. InnovAction exhibitors are automatically enrolled in the Top-10 Best Products Competition during the show. Over 55,000 fair attendees will have the opportunity to visit each showcase onsite and cast a vote for their favorite InnovAction products.

Materia at Domotex asia/Chinafloor is the one-stop shop to see and even touch the materials that make up the “DNA” of the finished goods used in office buildings and homes. Materia offers a preview of metals, ceramics, plastics, woods and more, all varying in texture, structure, resistance, weight and acoustics.

Cadex and Domotex asia/Chinafloor are creating a two-day platform geared toward providing global architects and flooring experts a meeting place to exchange ideas and best practices. In 2017, over 4,000 people attended the educational conferences to update themselves on current events and discover ways to collaborate on future projects in the Asian-Pacific region.

For more information, visit domotexasiachinafloor.com.

201820th AnniversarycadexDomotex asia/ ChinaFloorfeaturesInnovActionmateriashow features
