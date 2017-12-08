Durkan dscvr18 Student Design Competition now open for submissions

Calhoun, Ga.—Durkan, the hospitality flooring brand of Mohawk Group, announced the dscvr18 Student Design Competition, in partnership with NEWH, is now accepting artwork submissions for the annual hospitality design contest. The dscvr program exists to exhibit the talent of designers in the hospitality field and contribute toward the education of future designers within the industry.

“Dscvr18 is a way for us to make a greater impact on the industry and a way for us to mentor the designers that are coming up behind us,” said Elizabeth Bonner, creative design director for Durkan. “Designing carpet might be an avenue many students haven’t thought about and it’s always fun to see what the next generation of designers is looking at and responding to—and how that might translate to flooring design.”

Dscvr18 is open to students who are members of NEWH, with student membership offered free of charge. College faculty within interior design programs are encouraged to implement the competition as part of their curriculum.

Student designers will submit concepts for flooring in standard ballroom and pre-function settings that are created as separate components that coordinate with one another, with the number of colors not to exceed 12. Entrants are encouraged to view the floor spaces as blank canvases that become one large design. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of Durkan associates that serve in a variety of capacities across different departments within the company. Entries will be judged based on concept, presentation and market feasibility.

The top two submissions will be awarded trips to Las Vegas for the Hospitality Design Expo, where one grand prize winner will be announced on-site as the recipient of the competition’s first place award and a $2,500 NEWH scholarship from Durkan, May 2. A second-place winner will also be recognized with an award and $1,000. Designs from the top five finalists will be on display in the Durkan booth at the trade show. Additionally, Durkan will promote and catalog all winning designs.

The submission window for dscvr18 is open now through March 23. All entrants must begin their submission by registering through an online form found at durkan.com/dscvr. Only one entry per person is allowed and entries cannot be returned. Additionally, professional carpet designers including freelance designers commissioned by a carpet manufacturer or a staff designer for a carpet manufacturer are not eligible. To be eligible and become a member of NEWH, visit newh.org/join.