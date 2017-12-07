Back To Homepage

Emser Tile collections bring color, movement to the wall

December 07, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Emser Tile LogoLos Angeles—Emser Tile has introduced two glazed ceramic wall tile collections, Ombre and Craft, inspired by the subtle shifts and movement of color.

Ombre is an avant-garde expression of a classic subway tile. The series creates a luminous effect on the wall fading from a bright center to a darkened edge. Available in a 6 x 12-inch size, Ombre includes four tinted neutrals—White, Ivory, Silver and Taup—and two saturated accent colors—Graphite and Blue—to transform residential and commercial interiors, from compelling shower walls to contemporary fireplace facades.

Craft is a crisp, contemporary approach to wall design. Craft is an intriguing statement tile in a 3 x 12-inch size. Classic neutrals take on an undulating glossy finish for a refreshing complement to any décor in residential and commercial environments. Shadow and light are reflected across horizontal panels to encourage movement along a surface, making this collection especially suited for large accent walls.

For more information, visit emser.com/products/ombre and emser.com/products/craft.

Tags
ceramiccolorEmser Tileglazedmovementwall tileswalls
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Interior Design magazine awards Mohawk Group’s Lichen

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular carpet, which merges leading concepts in biophilic design and sustainability, took home a coveted Best of Year Award from Interior Design magazine over the weekend

Read More

NAFCD presents 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) recognized Bob Wagner of Fishman Flooring Solutions in Baltimore, Md., as the recipient of the 2017 NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award, Nov.

Read More

Emser Tile collections bring color, movement to the wall

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has introduced two glazed ceramic wall tile collections, Ombre and Craft, inspired by the subtle shifts and movement of color. Ombre is an avant-garde expression of a

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.