Emser Tile collections bring color, movement to the wall

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has introduced two glazed ceramic wall tile collections, Ombre and Craft, inspired by the subtle shifts and movement of color.

Ombre is an avant-garde expression of a classic subway tile. The series creates a luminous effect on the wall fading from a bright center to a darkened edge. Available in a 6 x 12-inch size, Ombre includes four tinted neutrals—White, Ivory, Silver and Taup—and two saturated accent colors—Graphite and Blue—to transform residential and commercial interiors, from compelling shower walls to contemporary fireplace facades.

Craft is a crisp, contemporary approach to wall design. Craft is an intriguing statement tile in a 3 x 12-inch size. Classic neutrals take on an undulating glossy finish for a refreshing complement to any décor in residential and commercial environments. Shadow and light are reflected across horizontal panels to encourage movement along a surface, making this collection especially suited for large accent walls.

For more information, visit emser.com/products/ombre and emser.com/products/craft.