Emser Tile launches Glitz collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile introduces Glitz, a glass and metal mix series that emulates a captivating aesthetic with brush-like movement.

The mosaics feature metallic accents and layered texture in hexagon shapes. The collection is available in five color variations: Fame, Glory, Joy, Love and Value.

With a myriad of design opportunities for backsplashes, fireplace facades, and shower and accent walls, Glitz is suited for both residential and commercial interiors.

Additionally, the collection carries a glossy finish to enhance texture and reflective qualities. It also contributes to LEED v4 certification and improves indoor air quality with zero VOC emissions.

For more information, visit emser.com/products/glitz.