For Accu-Cut, service is king

November 27-December 11, 2018: Volume 32, Issue 13

By Lindsay Baillie

Accu-Cut was created in 1990 with the intention of offering customers quality cutting and rolling machines. Since then Scott Brockie, president and CEO, and his son Trevor Brockie, vice president sales, have developed lasting relationships with flooring retailers from all over the U.S. With a focus on customer service, Accu-Cut aims to provide customers with the highest quality products available.

“Service is a very high priority for us,” Trevor Brockie said. “Whether a customer bought a machine this year or purchased it 20 years ago, we want to make sure every single customer has the same great experience after the sale. We also have a team of four traveling technicians to make sure we can back up that claim.”

According to Brockie, it is not uncommon for the company to speak with customers who purchased machines 15 or more years ago and report that it is still going strong. “There aren’t a whole lot of things that can go wrong with our machinery, but if something does we want to make sure it gets resolved quickly and cost effectively.”

Gary Klotzko, president, Fenway Floor Covering, New Rochelle, N.Y., happens to be one of those long-time customers. Klotzko bought his first machine over 20 year ago and has had his current machine for over 10 years. “Accu-Cut is a wonderful company to do business with. The machine is a godsend. I have a small space in the back which makes it hard to roll out and cut carpet. It saves a lot of time and effort. It also gives us time to inspect the carpets.”

Accu-Cut machines provide flooring dealers with solutions ranging from decreasing the amount of time spent cutting materials to more accurate cutting, and the ability to quickly roll product. “Before Accu-Cut, it would take an installer approximately 30 minutes to cut his carpet and because of using the warehouse floor to lay it out, other installers couldn’t load up,” said Rita Parker, owner of Parkers Carpet One, Spartanburg, S.C., who has the Accu-Cut J-5 model. “After Accu-Cut, it takes five minutes for our warehouse to cut the carpet runs. Our installers can get in and out in the mornings in record time. They are not late to the customers’ houses and everyone is happy.”

Parker isn’t the only one seeing positive change. Todd Burrows, owner of Wyanet Carpet, Princeton, Ill., has seen multiple benefits to using his machine.

“That machine saves an incredible amount of time, just in the time it takes to cut. Accu-Cut provides a great experience starting at the time of purchase.”