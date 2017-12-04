Halstead, Metroflor donate to Unidos Disaster Relief Fund

Calhoun, Ga.—Halstead and Metroflor have donated $100,000 to the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund. The contribution reflects the company’s deep historical commitment to philanthropy in a meaningful way, particularly in response to natural disasters. Over the years, the company and its owners, the Stone family, have donated significant funds and flooring product to help aid people in need resulting from such catastrophes.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of Hamilton, has been an emotional and galvanizing voice about the tragedy taking place in Puerto Rico,” said Michael Kaminsky, Halstead’s chief operating office. “Lin-Manuel has requested people consider donating to The Hispanic Federation and support their efforts to save lives in Puerto Rico. The Hispanic Federation has set up the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund with 100% of all funds raised to go directly to help the people of Puerto Rico. We are proud to support this urgent cause.”

In addition to the company’s gift, any donations made to the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund by Halstead & Metroflor employees will be matched dollar for dollar by Harlan and Sabina Stone. To date, an additional $6,000 has been raised.

For more information, visit hispanicfederation.org.

Donations can be sent to Unidos Disaster Relief Fund, c/o Hispanic Federation, 55 Exchange Place, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10005.