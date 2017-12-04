Back To Homepage

Halstead, Metroflor donate to Unidos Disaster Relief Fund

December 04, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

metroflor-newCalhoun, Ga.—Halstead and Metroflor have donated $100,000 to the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund. The contribution reflects the company’s deep historical commitment to philanthropy in a meaningful way, particularly in response to natural disasters. Over the years, the company and its owners, the Stone family, have donated significant funds and flooring product to help aid people in need resulting from such catastrophes.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of Hamilton, has been an emotional and galvanizing voice about the tragedy taking place in Puerto Rico,” said Michael Kaminsky, Halstead’s chief operating office. “Lin-Manuel has requested people consider donating to The Hispanic Federation and support their efforts to save lives in Puerto Rico. The Hispanic Federation has set up the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund with 100% of all funds raised to go directly to help the people of Puerto Rico. We are proud to support this urgent cause.”

In addition to the company’s gift, any donations made to the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund by Halstead & Metroflor employees will be matched dollar for dollar by Harlan and Sabina Stone. To date, an additional $6,000 has been raised.

For more information, visit hispanicfederation.org.

Donations can be sent to Unidos Disaster Relief Fund, c/o Hispanic Federation, 55 Exchange Place, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10005.

Tags
disaster reliefdonationsflooringFloorsgiving backHalsteadMetroflorPuerto Rico
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Halstead, Metroflor donate to Unidos Disaster Relief Fund

Calhoun, Ga.—Halstead and Metroflor have donated $100,000 to the Unidos Disaster Relief Fund. The contribution reflects the company’s deep historical commitment to philanthropy in a meaningful way, particularly in response

Read More

NWFA Education & Research Foundation creates Virgil Hendricks scholarship

St. Louis—The NWFA Education & Research Foundation has established a scholarship fund in honor of Virgil Hendricks. Hendricks is considered the founding father of the NWFA and served as its

Read More

Tred-Mor/Sponge Cushion, Avitru customize product resources

Carthage, Mo.—Tred-Mor/Sponge Cushion and Avitru have signed an agreement allowing Tred-Mor product data and customized specifications to be available through Avitru’s software platforms to architects, engineers and design professionals. Avitru

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 