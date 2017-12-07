Interior Design magazine awards Mohawk Group’s Lichen

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular carpet, which merges leading concepts in biophilic design and sustainability, took home a coveted Best of Year Award from Interior Design magazine over the weekend in New York.

Approximately 250,000 online votes determined the winners in the 12th annual Best of Year Awards, which honor the world’s outstanding projects and products in 113 design categories. Over 1,000 design professionals and enthusiasts representing the U.S., Mexico, Poland, Brazil, China, Israel and around the world gathered for the ceremony, which was held at the IAC Building designed by Frank Gehry.

The Lichen collection won in the flooring: carpet/modular category and was an honoree in the green innovation category.

“With the development of Lichen, we pushed the envelope with tufting and yarn innovation, new sustainability directives and a compelling biophilic design, culminating in an expressive product that resonates with people on an emotional level,” said Royce Epstein, Mohawk Group’s director of design segment. “The response to Lichen has been overwhelmingly positive; people have embraced it with enthusiasm, especially because of the rich texture and joyful color palette that comes straight from nature.”

The Lichen collection, which was debuted to the architecture and design community this summer at NeoCon, is the first floor covering to achieve Living Product Challenge Petal Certification from the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). Designed by Jason F. McLennan, founder of the Living Product Challenge, and his team at McLennan Design, the collection is inspired by the idea of “Nature’s Carpet” and assemblages of multi-hued, multi-textured lichens and their regenerative role in our ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Lichen captured a Best of NeoCon Gold award for modular carpet, a Metropolis Likes at NeoCon award, and Nightingale Awards for best of competition and gold in carpet. Additionally, it was recognized as a workplace carpet honoree in the Interior Design HiP Product Award competition.

“We are honored and delighted that our net positive Lichen has again earned a prestigious award in its short time in the marketplace,” said George Bandy, Mohawk’s vice president of sustainability. “We are excited that this groundbreaking collection has been recognized by yet another community, this time for its design attributes. Lichen is an extraordinary marriage of sustainability and design and we are thrilled that it is being applauded as a leader in both sectors.”

Mohawk Group and its hospitality brand, Durkan, were also recognized in other Best of Year categories in this year’s program. Lineate, an enhanced resilient tile (ERT) that combines ombré gradations of color with textile-like striations for a richly dimensional visual, was an honoree in the flooring: hard category. Raffish, created using Durkan’s exclusive Synthesis technology and characterized by bold, painterly brushstrokes and vivid colors, was an honoree in the flooring: carpet/broadloom category.

All winners and honorees are featured in this month’s issue of Interior Design magazine.