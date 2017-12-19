Materia exhibition to showcase diversity

Shanghai, China—Materia will present the Material Solutions exhibition during Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, March 20-22, here. The exhibition’s theme is “diversity” and will feature the presentation of a diverse lineup of over 300 innovative materials for building interiors.

Materia highlights the interior of the future, which calls for comfort, natural materials, better insulation, acoustic value and sustainability. The materials presented will not only be for flooring, but also for walls, furniture, cabinets, doors, sunshade and even types of façades. Materia will also showcase specialty items, such as wooden textiles, olive tree leaf tanned leather, acoustic felt, recycled leather walls, luxurious water hyacinth wallpaper and more.

Register for Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018, visit: domotexasiachinafloor.com/.