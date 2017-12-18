Mullican Flooring, ASP Partner to build new homes

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring partnered with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP) to build homes for more than 120 families affected by the 2016 West Virginia flood and Great Smoky Mountains wildfires.

To date, 42 new homes have been completed in Rainelle, W.Va., with another 19 homes currently under construction. Four homes have been completed in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and three are in progress. In an effort to reduce project cost and increase the impact and reach of ASP, Mullican donated hardwood flooring in excess of 100,000 square feet.

“Mullican Flooring has been a valued and consistent supporter of Appalachia Service Project and our mission of making the homes of low-income families in Appalachia warmer, safer and drier for many years,” says Walter Crouch, ASP president and CEO. “In the next year, more than 40 additional homes will be built in West Virginia and another 18 in Tennessee. When done, more than 120 families who lost their homes to disaster will benefit from the partnership between ASP and Mullican Flooring.”

In October 2017, the third and fourth of 25 new homes committed to being built in Gatlinburg and Sevier County were dedicated. The second and third dedications were for brother and sister Ernest Ogle, 75, and Trula Mae Bible, 84, who grew up in the same house and will now reside as neighbors in the newly constructed homes. ASP will continue to dedicate homes as they are finalized, sharing the stories of those in the Rainelle and Gatlinburg communities.

“Mullican Flooring has tremendous belief in Appalachia Service Project’s vision to continue to rebuild communities hit by natural disasters,” said Neil Poland, president, Mullican Flooring. “Walter Crouch’s leadership ability has enabled ASP to restore hope, enthusiasm and energy to the people in these areas. The organization truly does God’s work here on Earth.”

In recent years, Mullican has also donated and installed new flooring in both Appalachia Service Project’s Jonesville, Va., and Brenton, W.Va., volunteer and staff training centers. On October 20, Mullican Flooring was awarded a Medal of Distinction from Appalachia Service Project in recognition of the company’s efforts and investment in the Appalachian community.