NAFCD acknowledges 2017 education donors

December 15, 2017
Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) recognizes the donors of the NAFCD 2017 Education Supporter Program: Mannington Mills, Salem, N.J.; Quick Step, Dallas; Sika Corp., Lyndhurst, N.J.; Primatech, Quebec, Canada; Shawmark Floors, Dalton, Ga.; and USG, Chicago.

The NAFCD Education Supporter Program provides funding to support the distribution channel’s evolving need for additional training and resources at competitive prices. With the support of these donors, NAFCD continued to develop and offer modern, cost-effective and dynamic solutions enhancing the productivity and profitability of not only the distributors that participated in 2017 educational offerings, but also their supplier partners and the industry as a whole.

“The commitment and support of these suppliers allows the association to provide resources focused on growing, training and educating professionals in the floor covering distribution channel,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NAFCD.

The 2018 NAFCD Education Supporter Program is now open. Suppliers interested in this program can visit: nafcd.org/EducationSupporter.

