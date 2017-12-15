Novalis receives Greenguard Gold certification for all products

Toronto, Canada—Third-party program specifier UL has certified that all Novalis flooring products, including glue down, loose lay and rigid products HPC (High Performance Core) and HDC (High Density Core) are Greenguard and Greenguard Gold indoor building products.

Greenguard certification gives assurance that products designed for use in indoor spaces meet strict chemical emissions limits, contributing to the creation of healthier interiors. Greenguard Gold certification (formerly known as Greenguard Children & Schools Certification) offers stricter certification criteria, considers safety factors to account for sensitive individuals (such as children and elderly) and ensures that a product is acceptable for use in environments such as schools and healthcare facilities.

“We are very proud of achieving this milestone for our brand,” said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis Innovative Flooring. “Third-party testing and certification is an important result of compliance to strict quality standards. It’s assurance to our customers that they are getting flooring with the lowest VOC emissions possible.”

Novalis adds Greenguard to its growing list of certifications, such as FloorScore, Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), Health Product Declaration (HPD) and Declare.