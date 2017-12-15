Back To Homepage

Novalis receives Greenguard Gold certification for all products

December 15, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Toronto, Canada—Third-party program specifier UL has certified that all Novalis flooring products, including glue down, loose lay and rigid products HPC (High Performance Core) and HDC (High Density Core) are Greenguard and Greenguard Gold indoor building products.

Greenguard certification gives assurance that products designed for use in indoor spaces meet strict chemical emissions limits, contributing to the creation of healthier interiors. Greenguard Gold certification (formerly known as Greenguard Children & Schools Certification) offers stricter certification criteria, considers safety factors to account for sensitive individuals (such as children and elderly) and ensures that a product is acceptable for use in environments such as schools and healthcare facilities.

“We are very proud of achieving this milestone for our brand,” said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis Innovative Flooring. “Third-party testing and certification is an important result of compliance to strict quality standards. It’s assurance to our customers that they are getting flooring with the lowest VOC emissions possible.”

Novalis adds Greenguard to its growing list of certifications, such as FloorScore, Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), Health Product Declaration (HPD) and Declare.

Tags
certificationflooringFloorsGREENGUARD certificationGreenGuard GoldNovalis
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong donates sheet vinyl for hurricane relief

Lancaster, Pa.—Lancaster-based Armstrong Flooring is donating 270,000 square feet of flooring through Good360, a nonprofit that matches product donations with community organizations, many of which are engaged in disaster recovery this

Read More

Bostik introduces Pro Rewards contractor loyalty program

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has created an incentive program specifically tailored for installation professionals. Bostik Pro Rewards offers contractors the opportunity to earn reward points which ultimately may be redeemed for thousands

Read More

Chameleon Power debuts next-gen software at NAHB International Builders’ show

Novi, Mich.—Chameleon Power, a leader in photorealistic visualization technology in 2D, 3D, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, will debut the next generation of its comprehensive set of software applications for

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.