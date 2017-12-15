Back To Homepage

NWFA completes 25th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

December 15, 2017
St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 25th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Bottrell took place in San Diego, Dec. 12. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Mullican Flooring.

EOD1 Bottrell attended Explosive Ordnance Disposal school in 2008 and reported to EOD mobile unit 3 a year later. In 2011, he was deployed to Afghanistan with Seal Team 10. His injuries occurred on Oct. 1, 2011 when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the loss of both legs, and his left arm.

“EOD1 Bottrell has an amazingly positive attitude,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “He embraces the belief that we all have control of our lives and that if you don’t like your situation, it’s up to you, and you only, to change it. He’s an inspiring individual who leaves an impression on everyone he meets. We’re honored to partner with Mullican to provide flooring for his new home.”

In addition to the 25 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 19 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 52 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the United States, with a total value of more than $3.52 million. A list of all NWFA R.I.S.E. partners is listed at nwfa.org/giving-back.aspx.

By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. To learn more about the program, contact the NWFA at 800.422.4556, or e-mail anita.howard@nwfa.org.

flooringFloorsGary Sinise FoundationNWFAR.I.S.Eveteranswounded veterans
