NWFA Education & Research Foundation creates Virgil Hendricks scholarship

St. Louis—The NWFA Education & Research Foundation has established a scholarship fund in honor of Virgil Hendricks.

Hendricks is considered the founding father of the NWFA and served as its first president. He was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1990. Hendricks was also the owner of Lockwood Flooring and president and owner of Mid-West Floor Co. in St. Louis.

Earlier this year, a fundraising campaign was launched by Harry Lindquist, PanTim Wood Products, to raise $20,000 to create a scholarship fund to honor Hendricks and the significant and lasting contributions he made to the wood flooring industry.

“We are pleased to be able to recognize Virgil Hendricks in this way,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “It is an honor to carry on his legacy through this scholarship fund by providing education for the generations of wood flooring professionals to come.”

This contribution will go to the NWFA Education & Research Foundation scholarship fund that aids in providing hands-on education to individuals in the wood flooring industry.

To learn more visit nwfa.org/scholarships.aspx.