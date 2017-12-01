Registration for Domotex asia/ChinaFloor is now open

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, the annual hub for Asia-Pacific flooring professionals, now welcomes visitors to register for its 2018 edition, March 20-22. This year marks the show’s 20th anniversary and to celebrate, over 100 pre-registered visitors will be granted signature VIP access as well as receive invitations to concurrent conferences and festivities during the show. To register, guests can visit domotexasiachinafloor.com.

“I expect our 2018 global visitor registration and attendance to exceed last year’s results,” said Shine Liu, project director of VNU Exhibitions. “The event continues to be the industry’s key meeting point in Asia and the international flooring community is noticing. Since last year, we signed on new international pavilions (Croatia & Iran) and hope to organize more country marquees to join the ranks of Canada, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, USA and Italy.”

Following is a preview of what attendees can expect to see at the show.

InnovAction. The InnovAction flooring campaign empowers carpet, wood and resilient flooring enterprises to launch new products within custom showcases. These flagship pavilions are designed by Kostas Chatzigiannis and his team at KCArchitecture. Companies looking for an ideal platform to introduce their products in the industry will have the opportunity to reach an audience of over 55,000 at the upcoming show.

Sport flooring experience. In the next few years, the Asian-Pacific region will host some of the most important sporting events in the world. The 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan will all require heavy investment from the region to construct new, state-of-the-art sporting facilities. Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018 is following suit and organizing experience zones for companies specializing in sport flooring. The sport flooring area will host a badminton tournament on a 2,152-square-foot pitch of artificial sports turf, organize a Snow + Ice Experience Zone, and open the China Green Campus Construction Forum to visitors interested in discussing the future of “Green, eco-friendly” surfaces with municipal governments, sports bureaus and school associations.

Luxury Brands. VIPs and invited guests can visit Luxury Brands, a distinct display area presenting 15 renowned carpet design firms who indulge visitors with a variety of new, extravagant products.