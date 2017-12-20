Resilient manufacturers needed for industry-average EPDs

LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute is updating the resilient flooring industry-average Environmental Product Declarations and looking for resilient flooring manufacturers to participate. Participation in the EPD renewals is open to all resilient flooring manufacturers. Membership in the Resilient Floor Covering Institute is not required.

The industry-average EPDs are ISO 14025 Type III, third-party certified. First published in 2013, they are recognized for contributing credits in LEED v4’s Material and Resources Credit 2. The five EPDs will be updated and reissued in 2018 and include vinyl tile, vinyl composition tile, heterogeneous vinyl, homogeneous vinyl and rubber flooring.

Interested manufacturers should submit a request to the Resilient Floor Covering Institute at 115 Broad Street, Suite 201, LaGrange, GA 30240, or call 706-882-3833.