Back To Homepage

Retailers recall top intros of 2017

December 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

November 27-December 11, 2018: Volume 32, Issue 13

By Lindsay Baillie

 

FCNews asked retailers to name the top flooring introductions of 2017. It should come as no surprise that the responses covered a broad range of products across the spectrum—LVT/WPC, wood, laminate and carpet. Some of the products identified were updated designs and looks from intros of 2016, while others were completely new launches.

Following is an overview of the new products that stood out in 2017:

Tags
2017introductionsproductsTop intros of 2017
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Durkan dscvr18 Student Design Competition now open for submissions

Calhoun, Ga.—Durkan, the hospitality flooring brand of Mohawk Group, announced the dscvr18 Student Design Competition, in partnership with NEWH, is now accepting artwork submissions for the annual hospitality design contest.

Read More

Belknap White hosts FlooringPlus convention

November 27-December 11, 2018: Volume 32, Issue 13 Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG), a full-line distributor and member of the Bravo Group, hosted its 17th Annual FlooringPlus Convention at

Read More

NAFCD presents industry awards at annual convention

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) announced its Lifetime Achievement Award, Leadership in Action Award and Growth Award recipients at its 2017 annual convention. The NAFCD Lifetime

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.