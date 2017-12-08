Retailers recall top intros of 2017

November 27-December 11, 2018: Volume 32, Issue 13

By Lindsay Baillie

FCNews asked retailers to name the top flooring introductions of 2017. It should come as no surprise that the responses covered a broad range of products across the spectrum—LVT/WPC, wood, laminate and carpet. Some of the products identified were updated designs and looks from intros of 2016, while others were completely new launches.

Following is an overview of the new products that stood out in 2017: