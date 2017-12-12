Shaw to invest $184 million in fiber manufacturing facility

Andalusia, Ala.—Shaw Industries will invest $184 million in its Andalusia, Ala., manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture carpet. The project will include construction of new and expanded building assets, and installation of substantial amounts of new manufacturing equipment.

“These investments will ensure the long-term viability of this critical operation within Shaw’s portfolio of manufacturing facilities,” said Vance Bell, Shaw chairman and CEO. “They are designed to improve the plant’s ability to compete successfully in the marketplace for the short and long term. This facility upgrade will utilize state of the art technology and innovative processes that will be industry leading in cost and quality.”

The changes will improve efficiency and production as well as ergonomics and safety for the more than 1,000 associates who work at the plant. Additionally, improvements to chillers and the use of new equipment stand to improve energy efficiency. Demolition work is underway at the facility, and new equipment is set to be in place and operational by mid-2018; the facility will remain operational throughout the transition.

“Shaw’s commitment to safety and product quality are the cornerstone of business,” said Ron Fantroy, Shaw plant manager for Plant 65/Andalusia. “This tremendous investment illustrates our continual effort to improve our operations and employ advanced manufacturing techniques to meet the needs of our associates and customers.

Shaw’s operations are more complex than ever. As a result, almost every job at Shaw—from designers and data scientists to machinists and managers—requires a higher skill level than in the past. Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Covington County, where it is the county’s largest employer.

“Andalusia and Shaw Industries have worked together in the past to make sure that Shaw’s Andalusia operation is poised for success,” said Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson. “The Andalusia Council, Utilities Board and myself together with Southeast Gas and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative were glad to do our part to help Shaw decide to make this major investment in the Andalusia plant. Shaw had other options, and in making this decision, we are pleased that they will be part of our community for years to come.”