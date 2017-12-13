Tandus Centiva applies advanced treatment to soft surface products

Solon, Ohio—All soft surface products manufactured by Tarkett’s brand Tandus Centiva will now receive advanced defense with Eco-Ensure soil treatment. Eco-Ensure is a highly specialized, fluorine-free soil protection technology that protects commercial carpeting from stains while improving indoor air quality.

As part of Tarkett’s commitment to a sustainable future for all, Eco-Ensure is manufactured using all-natural elements, such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, sodium, sulfur and nitrogen. Eco-Ensure is third-party assessed by EPEA, an independent environmental institute based in Hamburg, Germany. This assessment ensures Tandus Centiva’s Cradle to Cradle certified soft surface products maintain up to a Gold level certification for material health when treated with Eco-Ensure.

“Through our commitment to ‘Doing Good—Together,’ we focus on designing for life, meaning we consider our impact on people and the planet,” said Diane Martel, vice president, environmental planning and strategy, Tarkett North America. “With Eco-Ensure, we have a treatment for our soft surface products that both enhances the life of the floor covering and eliminates potential health hazards found in other types of soil treatments. It’s a non-volatile, fluorine-free treatment, which contributes to better indoor air quality for those who walk on the floor daily. Modern building envelopes are so air tight, we must do everything possible to help keep the circulating air clear.”

Eco-Ensure is applied through a heat and force process for complete coverage of all individual fiber surfaces. The advanced treatment lowers the surface tension of the fibers, which helps repel soil and other contaminates. All Tandus Centiva soft surface products manufactured in North America are treated with Eco-Ensure, including Powerbond, modular carpet tiles, woven carpets, and ColorPoint tufted products.

For more information, visit tarkettna.com.