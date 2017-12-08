Back To Homepage

Technology: Retail Lead Management system gets upgrade

December 08, 2017
November 27-December 11, 2018: Volume 32, Issue 13

By Lindsay Baillie

 

Retail Lead Management, a cloud-based CRM software designed specifically for flooring retailers, has released a host of new features to increase its effectiveness and help dealers track retail flooring leads. These features were launched only a couple of months after the program was made available to all flooring retailers.

Jason Goldberg, CEO of America’s Floor Source, had the idea to develop Retail Lead Management in 2015 after learning about his salespeople’s struggles with keeping track of prospects, quotes and appointments as well as his managers’ difficulties with holding their sales teams accountable for managing and closing leads. After searching the market and not finding a retail lead management system solution that suited his needs, Goldberg decided to develop his own. Once the program was completed, Goldberg’s sales team started using it and immediately saw an increase in closing rates and a spike in retail sales. Goldberg opened up the program to the flooring industry in early 2017 and has since sold hundreds of licenses to flooring retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

“In the past few months, we’ve released quite a few new features to increase the effectiveness of our system,” Goldberg explained. “We recently launched a calendar integration, which enables users to add tasks they’ve scheduled in Retail Lead Management to their device’s default calendar tool [such as Gmail or Outlook]. We’ve also added a Zillow link, so users can click on a lead’s address and find out information about the property value and surrounding neighborhood.”

In addition, Retail Lead Management regularly updates the system and adds new functionality to address customer needs. According to Goldberg, the program typically has a new release at least once a month containing new features.

All of its new features help the existing program provide retailers with a cost-effective solution for managing leads. Through the use of Retail Lead Management all of the information a salesperson and manager need is available on a centralized dashboard, which can be accessed from a desktop, phone or tablet. Furthermore, the program is customizable and user-friendly. More importantly, it’s providing results for end users. “Customers are experiencing close rates as high as 70% and up to a 40% increase in sales,” Goldberg stated.

Retail Lead Management also has a host of future releases it plans to launch in 2018. According to Goldberg, the company plans to add business-to-business management, email integration and more integrations with ERP and accounting software including some of the industry’s top flooring software companies. “We currently have partnerships with several large flooring manufacturers, and website companies and are in discussions with other potential partners,” Goldberg said.

