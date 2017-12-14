Tile of Spain presents winners of Annual Tile of Spain Awards

Miami—Tile of Spain, the association of over 100 Spanish tile manufacturers, announced the winners of the 16th annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The panel of judges, chaired by architect Iñaki Ábalos, met Nov. 24 in Castellón to decide the winners.

First place in the Architecture category was awarded to Jorge Vidal and Víctor Rahola for their project, “Bodega Mont-Ras.” The project was chosen for its close connection between the construction of a winery and the winemaking process, both inextricably linked to experiences with the land. Fired-clay tiles were used to create vaults that allow overhead light to enter the spaces.

Special mentions in this category were given to NUA arquitectures’ project, “Extension and renovation work on the Gon-Gar repair shop,” and Diego López Fuster + Subarquitectura’s “Santacreu Hotel on the Island of Tabarca.”

The first place prize in the Interior Design category was awarded to “Three metro stations on Barcelona’s L9 line,” a project by Garcés – de Seta – Bonet Arquitectes. Both the interior and exterior of the Mercabarna, Parc Logístic and Europa Fira stations, all on the L9 metro line in Barcelona, were remodeled in order to create a sense of classic timelessness, as well as guaranteeing easy maintenance for the future.

Two special mentions for this category include the “Can Picafort” project by Ted’A arquitectes, and “Renovation of a home between party walls” by Arquitectura-G.

The Final Degree first-prize winner is “A Landscape Garden: restoration of the area around the Zirí Wall in the El Albaicín district of Granada. A new Residents’ Centre and Tourist Information Office” by Rafael López-Toribio Moreno, a student at the Granada School of Architecture.

The judges appreciated the inclusion of a series of architectural elements in a complex outer area of the city. The project includes the sensitive use of building solutions that created a route dotted with a variety of settings and landscape perspectives. The territorial use of ceramic tiles conveys a sense of unity to the entire project.

Two special mentions were given to “Local resources” by Laia Raventós Recasens and “Smithfield Abbey Campus,” by Ricardo Fernández González. A second prize was also given to

“A Catalogue of Aesthetic Ruins,” a project by Jorge Sánchez Bajo.