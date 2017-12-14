Back To Homepage

Tile of Spain presents winners of Annual Tile of Spain Awards

December 14, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Miami—Tile of Spain, the association of over 100 Spanish tile manufacturers, announced the winners of the 16th annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The panel of judges, chaired by architect Iñaki Ábalos, met Nov. 24 in Castellón to decide the winners.

First place in the Architecture category was awarded to Jorge Vidal and Víctor Rahola for their project, “Bodega Mont-Ras.” The project was chosen for its close connection between the construction of a winery and the winemaking process, both inextricably linked to experiences with the land. Fired-clay tiles were used to create vaults that allow overhead light to enter the spaces.

Special mentions in this category were given to NUA arquitectures’ project, “Extension and renovation work on the Gon-Gar repair shop,” and Diego López Fuster + Subarquitectura’s “Santacreu Hotel on the Island of Tabarca.”

The first place prize in the Interior Design category was awarded to “Three metro stations on Barcelona’s L9 line,” a project by Garcés – de Seta – Bonet Arquitectes. Both the interior and exterior of the Mercabarna, Parc Logístic and Europa Fira stations, all on the L9 metro line in Barcelona, were remodeled in order to create a sense of classic timelessness, as well as guaranteeing easy maintenance for the future.

Two special mentions for this category include the “Can Picafort” project by Ted’A arquitectes, and “Renovation of a home between party walls” by Arquitectura-G.

The Final Degree first-prize winner is “A Landscape Garden: restoration of the area around the Zirí Wall in the El Albaicín district of Granada. A new Residents’ Centre and Tourist Information Office” by Rafael López-Toribio Moreno, a student at the Granada School of Architecture.

The judges appreciated the inclusion of a series of architectural elements in a complex outer area of the city. The project includes the sensitive use of building solutions that created a route dotted with a variety of settings and landscape perspectives. The territorial use of ceramic tiles conveys a sense of unity to the entire project.

Two special mentions were given to “Local resources” by Laia Raventós Recasens and “Smithfield Abbey Campus,” by Ricardo Fernández González. A second prize was also given to
“A Catalogue of Aesthetic Ruins,” a project by Jorge Sánchez Bajo.

Tags
annual awardsarchitecturetile designTile of Spanwinners
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Crossville marks 10th tile installation in specially adapted smart home

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently celebrated its 10th specially-adapted smart home dedication for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program. Throughout the past year, Crossville has donated more than 10,000 square feet of

Read More

Tile of Spain presents winners of Annual Tile of Spain Awards

Miami—Tile of Spain, the association of over 100 Spanish tile manufacturers, announced the winners of the 16th annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The panel of judges,

Read More

Carpet One Floor & Home stores install flooring for injured veterans

Warren’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Amherst, N.Y., and Floors Inc. Carpet One Floor & Home in South Lake, Texas, recently installed flooring in two new smart homes for injured American

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.