Tred-Mor/Sponge Cushion, Avitru customize product resources

December 01, 2017
asdgCarthage, Mo.—Tred-Mor/Sponge Cushion and Avitru have signed an agreement allowing Tred-Mor product data and customized specifications to be available through Avitru’s software platforms to architects, engineers and design professionals.

Avitru and Tred-Mor have worked together to create customized versions of the industry-trusted MasterSpec sections to accurately specify Tred-Mor’s products. Along with these specification sections, Tred-Mor’s product catalog and data sheets as well as descriptive installation videos are easily accessible to specifiers when working on their projects.

Avitru and Tred-Mor/Sponge Cushion believe this relationship will benefit all design professionals by streamlining how they select and specify floor cushion and acoustic underlayment.

