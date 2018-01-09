Arte Mundi USA makes debut at Surfaces

Jurupa Valley, Calif.—Arte Mundi USA has expanded into the American market with a new warehouse and U.S. headquarters in California and satellite office on the East Coast. The company will make its debut at the International Surface Event 2018 in Las Vegas, booth #2209.

The newly built design headquarters and manufacturing facility spans over 108 acres. It serves not only as an international business center but also as an incubator for future artists, engineers and designers. What’s more, the manufacturing facility is fully integrated for pre-production, production and storage in an effort to provide maximum efficiency.

First established in 1997, Arte Mundi specializes in the manufacturing of engineered hardwood floors. The company’s products have been widely distributed throughout greater Asia and Europe. The brand name, “Arte Mundi,” is Latin for “World of Art,” which appropriates the manufacturer’s primary mission in creating aesthetically innovative flooring.

For more information, visit artemundiusa.com.