Back To Homepage

Arte Mundi USA makes debut at Surfaces

January 09, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jurupa Valley, Calif.—Arte Mundi USA has expanded into the American market with a new warehouse and U.S. headquarters in California and satellite office on the East Coast. The company will make its debut at the International Surface Event 2018 in Las Vegas, booth #2209.

The newly built design headquarters and manufacturing facility spans over 108 acres. It serves not only as an international business center but also as an incubator for future artists, engineers and designers. What’s more, the manufacturing facility is fully integrated for pre-production, production and storage in an effort to provide maximum efficiency.

First established in 1997, Arte Mundi specializes in the manufacturing of engineered hardwood floors. The company’s products have been widely distributed throughout greater Asia and Europe. The brand name, “Arte Mundi,” is Latin for “World of Art,” which appropriates the manufacturer’s primary mission in creating aesthetically innovative flooring.

For more information, visit artemundiusa.com.

Tags
Arte Mundi USACaliforniadebutheadquartersSurfaces
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Las Vegas Market, Surfaces partner for 2018 shows

Las Vegas—Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event have partnered for their upcoming 2018 shows to benefit the retail and design community. The partnership between these two entities will

Read More

Designer selects Crossville gauged porcelain tile panels for booth at KBIS

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville’s gauged porcelain tile panels are featured in a cutting-edge vignette design in the Perlick Corp. booth (W247) at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Jan.

Read More

Roppe publishes first Health Product Declaration

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe recently published its first Health Product Declaration (HPD) for its Envire rubber sheet and tile products. “Publishing HPDs for Roppe products is an important and necessary step for

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.