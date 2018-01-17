Back To Homepage

Aspecta by Metroflor translates Declare labels

January 17, 2018
Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has published all the Declare labels for its Aspecta LVT commercial range in five languages: Spanish, French, Italian, German and Dutch.

Rochelle Routman, Metroflor chief sustainability officer, who spearheaded the initiative in tandem with the company’s product authority team, explained the rationale for the translation: “Our purpose was twofold: to help the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) continue to spread its word about Declare throughout the world, and to empower our customers in European countries to immediately identify in their own language the ingredients of the flooring they purchase from us.”

Because the ILFI did not have a system in place to accommodate Declare label translations, it took on the challenge and developed a formal protocol for label translations moving forward to ensure the rigor of the Declare program is maintained in every language.

The ILFI named Aspecta by Metroflor a “Declare Thought Leader” and encourages other manufacturers to follow the company’s example to share the transparency message worldwide. “To see Declare expand across the globe through Metroflor’s translated labels is validation to the product transparency movement,” said James Connelly, vice president, products and strategic growth, ILFI. “We are excited to see it grow further.”

