Back To Homepage

Cali Bamboo innovates with GeoWood

January 15, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has launched GeoWood, a revolutionary engineered hardwood combining real timber layered over GeoCore—Cali’s stabilizing limestone composite foundation. This technological breakthrough yields rock solid hardwood flooring with AquaDefy water resistance and comes at a lower price point than solid wood planks.

GeoWood’s AquaDefy technology ensures diehard moisture protection, making it available for bathrooms, kitchens and below-grade spaces like basements. In addition, the beauty layer atop each plank is up to 1.2mm thick and features sustainably farmed woods and lumber from Lacey Act Compliant managed forests. All flooring is Ultra Low VOC with no added Urea Formaldehyde and employs adhesives that fall well below E0 emissions standards.

The full GeoWood collection includes real oak, hickory, maple, walnut and bamboo. It can be floated or glued down over any type of even subfloor and pairs with Cali Complete All-in-One Underlayment. Shielded by a 10-coat scratch resistant finish, GeoWood planks are ideal for spaces with heavy traffic, large dogs and all the wear and tear of everyday life. The flooring is backed by a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.

Tags
Cali Bambooengineered hardwoodGeoCoreGeoWood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

USG expands tile, flooring salesforce

Chicago—USG Corp.’s Tile and Flooring Solutions group is reorganizing and expanding its team to better support its customers and its expanding portfolio of innovative products and solutions. Steve Bjorklund was

Read More

Creating Your Space introduces new features

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space is introducing a host of innovations for 2018. These introductions include programmatic advertising, YouTube advertising, a “More Like This” feature as well as an e-commerce

Read More

T&L Distributing partners with Tarkett

Houston—T&L Distributing has entered a distribution partnership with Tarkett. Through this collaboration, T&L Distributing will immediately begin offering Tarkett’s resilient residential and commercial products, including Tarkett’s Johnsonite brand, to its

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.