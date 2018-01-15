Cali Bamboo innovates with GeoWood

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has launched GeoWood, a revolutionary engineered hardwood combining real timber layered over GeoCore—Cali’s stabilizing limestone composite foundation. This technological breakthrough yields rock solid hardwood flooring with AquaDefy water resistance and comes at a lower price point than solid wood planks.

GeoWood’s AquaDefy technology ensures diehard moisture protection, making it available for bathrooms, kitchens and below-grade spaces like basements. In addition, the beauty layer atop each plank is up to 1.2mm thick and features sustainably farmed woods and lumber from Lacey Act Compliant managed forests. All flooring is Ultra Low VOC with no added Urea Formaldehyde and employs adhesives that fall well below E0 emissions standards.

The full GeoWood collection includes real oak, hickory, maple, walnut and bamboo. It can be floated or glued down over any type of even subfloor and pairs with Cali Complete All-in-One Underlayment. Shielded by a 10-coat scratch resistant finish, GeoWood planks are ideal for spaces with heavy traffic, large dogs and all the wear and tear of everyday life. The flooring is backed by a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.