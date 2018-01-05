Consolidated Carpet celebrates 75 years with 75 good deeds

New York, N.Y.—Consolidated Carpet will celebrate its 75th anniversary this coming November. As a third-generation, family-owned business, the company attributes much of its success to the community it serves and the industry in which it operates. Consolidated Carpet will celebrate its anniversary with the Strive for 75—75 Good Deeds to Celebrate 75 Good Years program, adopted by the company and its associates to highlight its dedication to service.

Consolidated Carpet will perform 75 good deeds throughout 2018 to highlight the success the community and industry has helped it achieve. All of company’s initiatives will be shared on social media.

“As the year goes on, we will celebrate our success through good deeds we perform individually, and as a company, that benefit our industry and community,” said David Meberg, CEO.

A few of the deeds occurring this month include: the donation of the “Green Carpet” for this month’s Muscular Dystrophy Association Muscle Team Fundraiser at Chelsea Piers on Jan. 9, a contribution to the Carlstadt, N.J. Volunteer Ambulance Corps, a Silver Sponsorship of the New York City Chapter of Corenet and participation in the 37th Annual Friends of St. Dominic’s Benefit Dinner as a benefactor sponsor.

