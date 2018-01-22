Back To Homepage

Creating Your Space, Google partner at TISE 2018

January 22, 2018
San Rafael, Calif.—Shail Choksi, Google agency development manager, will be participating in Creating Your Space’s (CYS) panel discussion during the company’s educational seminar at Surfaces 2018, Jan. 29 at 1:40 p.m. The session, “How to Maximize Your Online Marketing Presence,” will focus on the contemporary digital advertising landscape and how businesses can effectively capitalize on these trends. The panel of retail flooring dealers and the Google strategists will be facilitated by Jay Flynn, vice president, CYS.

“Google is excited to join CYS at the Surfaces Expo to educate dealers, manufacturers and brands on the latest trends in digital advertising and the unique opportunities that exist within the flooring space,” Choksi said.

Additionally, the Google team will be joining CYS exclusively in the company’s booth on Jan. 30 for one-on-one pre-scheduled appointments with premier clients. For flooring retailers who utilize Google Paid Search in their businesses to optimize their results, this will be a unique opportunity to work personally with Google experts and the CYS digital marketing team.

“We are excited to have Google working directly with us to ensure our clients maximize their leads from the Google services we manage for them,” Flynn said.

Register for the session at intlsurfaceevent.com/en/Home/REGISTRATION.html.

boothCreating Your Spacedigitalflooringgoogle+partnertechnologyTISE 2018
