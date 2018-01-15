Creating Your Space introduces new features

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space is introducing a host of innovations for 2018. These introductions include programmatic advertising, YouTube advertising, a “More Like This” feature as well as an e-commerce platform.

The company’s programmatic advertising aims to help dealers reach new consumers across the web with banner ads utilizing behavioral data and intent-based targeting. This technology analyzes consumer’s behavior on a dealer’s website and then finds new audiences similar to the dealer’s existing customers.

According to Creating Your Space, video advertising is one of the fastest growing forms of ad formats to promote a brand online. These YouTube video ads can be used to put a dealer’s brand in front of the right audience.

The introduction of “More Like This” for selected Creating Your Space website dealers now enables consumers to look for products with similar colors across all the brands in their custom catalogs.

In addition to the features mentioned above, a fully functioning e-commerce website platform is now available for dealers, providing the capability to market and sell their products directly to consumers via their current or new Creating Your Space website marketed specifically to this customer segment.