Crossville unveils 2018 Color Trends look book

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has released its 2018 Color Trends look book, forecasting the use of black and rich, shadowy hues in commercial and residential design in the coming year. In addition to visual inspiration for the 2018 color trend, Crossville included quotes from an array of nationally recognized interior designers.

“The perspectives of leading designers really put this year’s color trend in context,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing for Crossville. “We hope the visual inspiration and insights help guide those who specify tile products to make bold color choices for upcoming projects.”

To download the book, click here.